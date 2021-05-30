Special teams formed to monitor illegal liquor sale

The Salem district police have formed special teams to monitor illegal sale of liquor and prevent illicit distillation of arrack during the lockdown period.

As the State government has ordered closure of Tasmac outlets during the lockdown period the police and forest departments have formed special teams to check illicit distillation of arrack and to prevent illegal sale of liquor.

In Salem rural limits, Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger has formed 12 special teams.

Till Friday, the police have registered 384 prohibition-related cases, including 76 cases for illicit distillation of arrack. They have seized 1,591.5 litres of arrack, 7,905 litres of fermented wash and 107.5 litres of toddy as part of the drive.

R. Murugan, District Forest Officer, said special patrol teams had been formed in all forest ranges to check illicit distillation and offenders were arrested by forest personnel.

Pa. Moorthy, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic), said though there were not any vulnerable distillation points within the city, stringent vehicle checking was being carried out on the borders and within city limits to prevent transportation of prohibited goods.