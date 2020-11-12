Special teams formed to check poaching

The district forest department has formed special teams in its ranges to prevent poaching during the Deepavali celebrations.
The forest department has been maintaining vigil in its limits here to prevent poaching and fire incidents during the Deepavali season.
District Forest Officer R. Murugan said, special monitoring teams have been formed to prevent poaching as there is a general tendency for hunting during the festive season. Two special teams in each range would visit hunting-prone areas in their beats to prevent poaching.” He said that offenders would be booked under Wildlife Protection Act.
Mr .Murugan said that considering active movement of tourists on Yercaud ghat road, they are taking measures to create awareness among the public by placing boards on Ghat Road with the support of Salem Nature Society, an environment organisation here. “Awareness boards are being placed at the moment and public are advised to not to feed animals on Ghat Road. We are also considering issuing pamphlets to the public listing out do’s and don’ts”, he said.
