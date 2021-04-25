Special teams formed to check hoarding of remdesivir

Tiruppur district administration and city police have formed special teams to check the hoarding of essential drugs used for COVID-19 treatment, especially anti viral drug remdesivir.

A release issued by the district administration said that a special officer has been appointed to check hoarding of remdesivir. The officer, with the support of the police, will conduct inspections to check hoarding of the medicine.

It said that action would be taken against private hospitals, pharmacies, chemists and individuals who are found hoarding remdesivir. Offenders would be arrested under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and the Disaster Management Act, said the release.

Tiruppur City Police said that a special team headed by an inspector has been formed to check the hoarding of remdesivir and other medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The special team would check violations jointly with Health and Revenue Departments.

People can share information on the hoarding of such essential drugs to the police control room at 94981-81209, 0421-2243324, 25, 26.