Special team to investigate death of tiger, tigress in ATR

The authorities of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have formed a special team to investigate the recent death of a tiger and tigress within the limits of Pollachi forest range.

Apart from recording statements of people who live in areas that are close to Pothamadai forest beat, where the carcasses of the carnivores were found in decomposing state on Wednesday, the special team is also collecting details of pesticides available in the region and the varieties used by farmers.

Preliminary assumption of the Forest Department was that the tiger and tigress aged around ten, seemed to have been together during mating period, died after ingesting flesh of a poisoned wild boar, carcass of which was also found in the area.

Samples collected from the carcasses were to be examined at a laboratory at Vandalur zoo and the government forensic laboratory in Coimbatore.

Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Filed Director of ATR, said the Department would give reward to those giving vital information related to the suspected poisoning of the big cats.

The Department suspect that someone left poison in the carcass of the wild boar with an intend to kill wild boars that come to scavenge the remains as they cause damage to crops.