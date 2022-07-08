Special team quizzes sand baron O. Arumugasamy, son in Kodanad case

He was summoned on the basis of papers seized in a Chennai apartment in 2017

A special police team investigating the case of dacoity-cum-murder at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s estate at Kodanad questioned sand baron O. Arumugasamy, chairman of Senthil Group of Companies, here on Friday.

The police also questioned his son Senthil Kumar, managing director of Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited, for the second day.

Mr. Arumugasamy, who was close to Jayalalithaa and the AIADMK leadership, arrived at the Police Recruits School campus, along with his son, for questioning.

Senior police officers, including R. Sudhakar, Inspector-General of Police (West Zone), and M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector- General of Police (Coimbatore Range), were present.

The police said Mr. Kumar was summoned on Thursday based on certain documents seized by the Income Tax Department during a search of an apartment at CIT Nagar in Chennai in 2017. However, police sources did not confirm whether the documents had any mention of the Kodanad bungalow, which Jayalalithaa owned with her confidante V.K. Sasikala, or they had any connection with the dacoity at the bungalow on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, 2017. A security guard, Om Bahadur, was killed by the armed men who gained entry into the bungalow.