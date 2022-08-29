Special team questions Namakkal lawyer in Kodanad case 

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 29, 2022 21:33 IST

The special team of the police that is investigating the alleged dacoity and murder of a security guard at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate bungalow in 2017 questioned a lawyer hailing from Namakkal on Monday.

A senior police officer said S. Senthil of Namakkal, who was the lawyer-on-record for Jayalalithaa in the assets case, was questioned by the special team. However, the official did not reveal why he was summoned for questioning in the dacoity-cum-murder case.

Mr. Senthil was summoned to the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore where members of the special team and senior officials including Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar questioned him for several hours.

As the official lawyer of Jayalalithaa in the high-profile case, he was said to be close to the AIADMK supremo and her aide V.K. Sasikala. The Karnataka High Court set aside a trial court’s order in the assets case and acquitted Jayalalithaa, Sasikalaa, V.N. Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi on May 11, 2015. This led to Jayalalithaa returning to power as the Chief Minister.

