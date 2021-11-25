Special team questions Kodanad estate manager

The special team of the police investigating Kodanad heist-cum-murder case questioned the manager of the estate bungalow S. Natarajan on Thursday.

A senior official, who is privy to the investigation, said

he was called to the Police Recruit School campus where senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police M.S. Muthusamy questioned him.

Natarajan was the manger of the estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris when armed men gained entry into it after murdering a security guard in April 2017.

Also a witness in the case, Natarajan was questioned by the police earlier in September, a few days after the special team was constituted to investigate the case again.