Special team questions businessman’s brother in Kodanad case

The special team of the police investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case on Thursday questioned Sibi, brother of businessman and AIADMK worker P.B. Sajeevan.

Mr. Sibi was called to the Police Recruits School campus in Coimbatore on Thursday, where senior police officers and members of the special team questioned him.

A senior police officer said the special team was questioning everyone who had access to the estate bungalow at Kodanad in the Nilgiris, jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and her confidante V.K. Sasikala. Mr. Sajeevan, who owns the furniture store, Nilgiri Furniture World, had access to the bungalow. He had carried out 90% of the furniture work and refurbishing of wooden articles at the 900-acre estate, the factory and the bungalow from 2009. Wood and furniture were supplied to the estate and bungalow from his furniture unit at Podanur in Coimbatore.

The special team summoned Mr. Sibi for questioning after questioning Mr. Sajeevan for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police, however, did not reveal whether Mr. Sibi had direct access to the bungalow or had links with anyone, who were involved in the dacoity-cum-murder.