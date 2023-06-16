Special team of builders from Vellore renovate Nilgiris’ first colonial bungalow

June 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A special team of builders from Vellore, who have decades of expertise in renovating colonial structures and heritage buildings, have been entrusted with the renovation and restoration of “Stone House” located on the premises of the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam.

Believed to be the first colonial structure constructed by John Sullivan, the heritage building dates back around two centuries. As it was not renovated since it was built, many portions have fallen into disrepair. The Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department has now taken up the work at ₹ 8.2 crore.

Officials from the Public Works Department told The Hindu that renovation works have been moving at a slow pace, due to the Nilgiris’ capricious climate. “After work commenced, there was no progress for a few months due to heavy rain,” said an official, adding that the plaster on the walls was currently falling off in pieces. “As it is a colonial structure, a specially designed lime plaster made with kadukkai and jaggery is prepared in Coimbatore and brought to the Nilgiris specially for the renovation.”

The official said that due to the cold weather, the time to complete the fermentation process doubles if the mixture was made in the Nilgiris, and so it was specially transported to Udhagamandalam in batches. “The wood on the window panels is also rotting and needs replacing in many places,” added the official, stating that as the college was fully functional, only one of the three buildings that comprise the “Stone House” complex was being renovated currently.

Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the Nilgiri Documentation Center, said that Sullivan also planted an oak tree in 1823 to commemorate the construction of the “Stone House”. The tree survived for around 180 years before collapsing under its own weight in 2000. Mr. Dharmalingam called on the district administration to plant a native tree species on the spot where Sullivan’s oak tree once stood.

