Special team monitoring ailing wild elephant near Mettupalayam

Forest Department staff with veterinary officer A. Sukumar (second left) preparing to place fruits stuffed with medicines for the elephant that is suspected to be sick. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A special team of the Forest Department is monitoring a wild elephant believed to be roaming with an ailment at Kallar, near Mettupalayam, in Coimbatore district.

The team comprising a veterinarian is also making attempts to feed the elephant antibiotics and other medicines by stuffing them into fruits.

The condition of the elephant came to light after a video of the animal standing in a stream and attempting to drink water was widely spread on social media. The footage showed the elephant struggling to drink water as it could not lift the trunk fully and bring it close to its mouth. The pachyderm was seen spraying water into its mouth.

“As per the video, the elephant, aged around seven or eight, seems to have difficulty in raising its trunk. After analysing the video, the Forest Veterinary Officer opined that it could have suffered an injury on the palate or the trunk in a fight with another male elephant. Our staff are monitoring the elephant,” said T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division.

According to the Forest Department staff, the video of the elephant standing in the stream at Thooripalayam, near Kallar, was shot on August 24.

A special team comprising Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, Mettupalayam forest range officer Joseph Stalin and field staff was formed and they visited the forest area on Wednesday. Though the team placed jackfruit stuffed with medicine near a waterhole, another elephant took them.

“The video showed the elephant spraying water into its mouth instead of drinking normally. It seems to have difficulty in bending the trunk,” said Dr. Sukumar.

He added the field staff have been told to monitor the elephant to find out whether it grazes and drinks water normally and to report if they find any abnormality with the animal.