Special team formed by police to probe into new information in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

The special public prosecutors appointed for the case filed a memo seeking time from the court for the police to complete their investigations

The Nilgiris district police have formed a special team to continue their investigations into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Officials said that the team will be led by an official of the rank of ADSP, to verify new information that has come to light in the case. The special team is expected to verify and cross-check information that has been provided by some of the key accused in the case, who have recently been questioned once again by the district police.

On Thursday, the case came up for hearing in the District Sessions Court in Udhagamandalam. Three witnesses, including the manager of the Kodanad Estate as well as an engineer from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) were expected to appear as witnesses. However, due to the summons not reaching the three persons, they did not appear in court on Thursday.

The special public prosecutors appointed for the case filed a memo seeking time from the court for the police to complete their investigations. The prosecutors said that they would file a status report of the investigations if required by the court.

District judge-cum-Chief judicial magistrate, Udhagamandalam, C. Sanjai Baba, posted the next hearing in the case for October 1. He granted the police time to complete their investigations.

Eight of the ten accused did not appear before the court on Thursday. Two of the accused, K.V. Sayan and “Walayar” Manoj were present.

Earlier, K.V.Sayan had approached the Nilgiris district police requesting police security as he feared a threat to his life. Sources confirmed that Mr. Sayan has been granted security by the district police.