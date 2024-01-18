 Special team arrives at Periyar University, begins auditing accounts

January 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Salem

A four-member special team has commenced auditing the accounts of Periyar University on Thursday, and the auditing is expected to be completed on Friday.

According to sources in the Higher Education Department, a special audit is underway at Periyar University following an order from the Director General of Audit. The four-member team, led by Deputy Director D. Leelavathi, arrived at the university on Thursday morning and began the audit at the Finance office and Planning and Development office. The team, which includes Assistant Director Malaivelu and inspectors K. Somasundaram and P. Kannan, is investigating allegations of the misuse of official positions and misappropriation of funds.

The audit will verify all the accounts, particularly those from July 2021 (when Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan took office) onwards. The team will also investigate the objections raised by the local fund audit department. In addition, five members of the Salem Local Fund Audit Department are participating in the verification process. The special audit will check whether all university purchases were made in accordance with the rules. Sources suggest that the verification process is due to conclude on Friday.

Last month, the Salem Karuppur police arrested Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan on allegations of misappropriating funds. The Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel and two others were also accused, but they are yet to be found.

