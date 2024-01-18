GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Special team arrives at Periyar University, begins auditing accounts

January 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A four-member special team has commenced auditing the accounts of Periyar University on Thursday, and the auditing is expected to be completed on Friday.

According to sources in the Higher Education Department, a special audit is underway at Periyar University following an order from the Director General of Audit. The four-member team, led by Deputy Director D. Leelavathi, arrived at the university on Thursday morning and began the audit at the Finance office and Planning and Development office. The team, which includes Assistant Director Malaivelu and inspectors K. Somasundaram and P. Kannan, is investigating allegations of the misuse of official positions and misappropriation of funds.

The audit will verify all the accounts, particularly those from July 2021 (when Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan took office) onwards. The team will also investigate the objections raised by the local fund audit department. In addition, five members of the Salem Local Fund Audit Department are participating in the verification process. The special audit will check whether all university purchases were made in accordance with the rules. Sources suggest that the verification process is due to conclude on Friday.

Last month, the Salem Karuppur police arrested Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan on allegations of misappropriating funds. The Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel and two others were also accused, but they are yet to be found.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.