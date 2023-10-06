ADVERTISEMENT

Special tax collection camps on October 6 and 7 in Coimbatore city

October 06, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has organised special tax collection camps on October 7 and 8 and has announced five percent of the tax amount as incentive to those who remit taxes before October 31.

Commissioner M. Pratap said that property tax, vacant land tax, professional tax, water charge and shop rental dues could be paid on October 7 and 8 at the special camps from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Zone(wards 56 and 57 )—Weavers Colony, Sungam Maidan; West Zone (ward 34)— Manjeeswari Colony, Vinayakar temple, (ward 39)— Sundapalayam, Perumal Koil, (ward 75) — Seeranaickenpalayam Netaji Road Mariamman Temple; South Zone (ward 93)— Church Street Corporation Community Hall, (ward 99) — Sri Ram Nagar 6th street; North Zone (ward 11)— Janata Nagar Elementary School, (ward 28): Elango Nagar Corporation Ward Office, (ward 25) Gandhi Managar Government High School; Central Zone (ward 32)— Narayanaswamy Street, (ward 63)—Perumal koil street, (ward 80)— Kempatty Colony, Corporation Elementary School.

