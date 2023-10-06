HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special tax collection camps on October 6 and 7 in Coimbatore city

October 06, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has organised special tax collection camps on October 7 and 8 and has announced five percent of the tax amount as incentive to those who remit taxes before October 31.

Commissioner M. Pratap said that property tax, vacant land tax, professional tax, water charge and shop rental dues could be paid on October 7 and 8 at the special camps from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Zone(wards 56 and 57 )—Weavers Colony, Sungam Maidan; West Zone (ward 34)— Manjeeswari Colony, Vinayakar temple, (ward 39)— Sundapalayam, Perumal Koil, (ward 75) — Seeranaickenpalayam Netaji Road Mariamman Temple; South Zone (ward 93)— Church Street Corporation Community Hall, (ward 99) — Sri Ram Nagar 6th street; North Zone (ward 11)— Janata Nagar Elementary School, (ward 28): Elango Nagar Corporation Ward Office, (ward 25) Gandhi Managar Government High School; Central Zone (ward 32)— Narayanaswamy Street, (ward 63)—Perumal koil street, (ward 80)— Kempatty Colony, Corporation Elementary School.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.