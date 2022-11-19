Special system to be formed to check delayed distribution of benefits under PDS: Minister

November 19, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special system will be formed in the State under the Cooperative Department to check and distribute benefits that have been delayed under the Public Distribution System (PDS), said Minister for Co-operation I. Periasamy during the 69th All India Cooperative Week meeting here on Saturday.

He said many PDS cardholders who applied for loans or assistance for over nearly 10 years now were yet to get the benefits. The special system would check the reason for the delay and disburse the essentials accordingly, he added.

He enlisted the achievements under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin since May 2021 in the Cooperative Department and new initiatives like pension for all retired co-op employees, wage hike for Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks workers, allowing student membership for student loans, and more loans for women self-help groups.

He said co-operative banks sanctioned loans worth ₹7,300 crore to farmers and aimed at giving loans worth ₹12,000 crore by the end of this financial year.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, department officials, and over 10,000 co-operative and SHG workers were present at the meeting.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj participated in the Co-operative Week celebration at Palladam. The Ministers distributed ₹16.94 crore as loans to 2,056 beneficiaries.

