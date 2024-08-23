ADVERTISEMENT

Special summary revision of electoral rolls

Updated - August 23, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A house-to-house verification of electoral rolls will go on in Coimbatore district till October 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said voters who want to add, delete, change address in electoral rolls, correct information in the voter ID cards, can do so during this special campaign.

Booth level officers will do house-to-house verification across the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district and if there are any problems, the public can contact the respective election verification officials nominated for each Assembly constituency. The details of the officials are available on the Election commission of India website.

The draft rolls will be published on October 29 and special camps will be conducted till November 28.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US