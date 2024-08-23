Special summary revision of electoral rolls

A house-to-house verification of electoral rolls will go on in Coimbatore district till October 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said voters who want to add, delete, change address in electoral rolls, correct information in the voter ID cards, can do so during this special campaign.

Booth level officers will do house-to-house verification across the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district and if there are any problems, the public can contact the respective election verification officials nominated for each Assembly constituency. The details of the officials are available on the Election commission of India website.

The draft rolls will be published on October 29 and special camps will be conducted till November 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.