GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special summary revision of electoral rolls

Updated - August 23, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A house-to-house verification of electoral rolls will go on in Coimbatore district till October 18.

A press release said voters who want to add, delete, change address in electoral rolls, correct information in the voter ID cards, can do so during this special campaign.

Booth level officers will do house-to-house verification across the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district and if there are any problems, the public can contact the respective election verification officials nominated for each Assembly constituency. The details of the officials are available on the Election commission of India website.

The draft rolls will be published on October 29 and special camps will be conducted till November 28.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.