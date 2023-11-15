HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special summary revision of electoral rolls in Erode on November 25 and 26

November 15, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Special summary revision of electoral rolls will be held in Erode district on November 25 and 26 and not on November 18 and 19, as announced earlier.

In a release, District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said as per the instruction of the Election Commission of India, a summary revision of electoral rolls for the general elections 2024 with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date is being carried out in the district.

Special camps were held on November 4 and 5 at all the 2,222 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district during which applications were received for inclusion, deletion and correction in the electoral roll. A total of 22,017 applications were received during the two days, 12,309 applications (Form 6) for name inclusion, 3,767 applications (Form 7 )for name deletion and 5,941 applications (Form 8) for name deletion in the roll.

Camps will be held at all the polling stations on November 25 and 26 and voters can submit necessary forms for changes in the rolls. Also, changes in the rolls can be done through the voter helpline App and at the website voters.eci.gov.in, the release added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.