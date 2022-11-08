Special summary revision of electoral rolls at 951 polling stations in Erode

ERODEThe special summary revision of electoral rolls will be held at all the 951 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on November 12,13,26 and 27.

A release from District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, would go on till December 8. All those who attain the age of 18 as on January 1, 2023 and voters whose names were left out from the rolls, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 to the election officials at the polling stations. Also, forms will be accepted at the Offices of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildar office, and municipal office on all working days till December 8, the release said.

Special camps will be held on Saturday’s and Sunday’s on November 12, 13, 26 and 27. Also, people can submit forms at the portal www.nvsp.in and at the voter helpline app. Hence, all the eligible voters are asked to utilise the opportunity and submit forms for name inclusion, correction or deletion or change of address. Also, they can link their voter id card with Aadhaar number, the release added.