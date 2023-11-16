HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electoral rolls revision camps rescheduled in Dharmapuri

November 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Special summary revision of electoral rolls has been rescheduled to November 25 and 26 here. According to the administration, the special summary revision of electoral rolls that was scheduled to be carried through camps on November 18 and 19 has been now rescheduled in view of November 18 declared as working day. The revision exercise will be carried out with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying dates for new voter inclusion.

Collector K. Shanthi has urged all eligible voters and those eligible for registration to visit the camps and submit their applications in Form 6 for inclusion of names; Form 8 for changes in addresses, and constituencies ; and Form 6B for linking of Aadhaar numbers to their voter IDs.

Public may also register through www.nvsp.in for online applications for corrections, or through voters helpline app on 1950.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.