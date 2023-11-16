Electoral rolls revision camps rescheduled in Dharmapuri

November 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Special summary revision of electoral rolls has been rescheduled to November 25 and 26 here. According to the administration, the special summary revision of electoral rolls that was scheduled to be carried through camps on November 18 and 19 has been now rescheduled in view of November 18 declared as working day. The revision exercise will be carried out with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying dates for new voter inclusion.

Collector K. Shanthi has urged all eligible voters and those eligible for registration to visit the camps and submit their applications in Form 6 for inclusion of names; Form 8 for changes in addresses, and constituencies ; and Form 6B for linking of Aadhaar numbers to their voter IDs.

Public may also register through www.nvsp.in for online applications for corrections, or through voters helpline app on 1950.