Special sub-inspector, constable mowed down by speeding van in Namakkal

Four persons, including another constable, have been injured in the incident

A special sub-inspector (SSI) and a Grade I constable, on duty at an accident spot in Namakkal, were killed and another constable was injured after a speeding van hit them before ramming a lorry on Sunday.

According to the police, flyover work was taking place at Puduchatram on Namakkal-Madurai National Highway and barricades were placed to divert vehicles. Midnight on Saturday, a car rammed through the barricade but no one was injured in the accident.

On information, the Puduchatram police SSIs Govindan and M. Chandrasekar, 55, and constables P. Devarajan, 39, Palani and Manikandan, who were on highway patrol duty, arrived at the spot and cleared the traffic and parked the car near the roadside.

Meanwhile, around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the policemen stopped a speeding lorry and were questioning the driver when a speeding van, heading towards Salem from Thirunallar, mowed down the personnel before ramming the parked lorry. In the accident, Grade I constable Devarajan died on the spot. The injured SSI Chandrasekar and constable Manikandan were taken to the Rasipuram Government Hospital, where the former was declared dead.

Three people travelling in the van also sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The Puduchatram police registered a case.

Solation announced

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke to family members of the deceased SSI and constable on Sunday and expressed his condolences.

He announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh each for the deceased family and announced government jobs for one member from each victim’s family.

The Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu talked to the family over the phone and conveyed his condolences. At the cremation, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Inspector General of Police (IG)-West zone R. Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police (SP) E. Sai Charan Tejaswi and MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar paid their respects.