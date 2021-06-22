Special Sub-Inspector suspended for graft

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam has suspended a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) attached to the Negamam police station, after the officer was found to have accepted cash from gamblers for not registering a case against them.

SSI A. Yesubalan was placed under suspension by the SP based on an inquiry conducted by the Inspector of the Negamam police station.

A senior police officer said the Negamam police station received information that some persons were playing cards for money at Mettuvavi on Sunday.

Yesubalan went to the place where six persons were gambling and three of them ran away.

The SSI let the three men go after accepting ₹ 7,000 from them.

The incident came to the attention of the SP who tasked Negamam inspector for an inquiry. Yesubalan was suspended based on the inquiry report.

According to the police, a case will be registered against the six persons who were involved in gambling on Sunday.