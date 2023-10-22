Special sub-inspector from Coimbatore arrested for sexual assault on siblings

October 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting two siblings, aged 19 and 17, on multiple occasions in the past few years.

The sexual assault came to light after the siblings left their home, near Kavundampalayam, to escape from the policeman who had been into an extramarital relationship with their mother.

Durairaj (55), who had been working at the Thudiyalur police station, was arrested after the girls disclosed the ordeals when they were traced by the police on Sunday.

According to the police, Durairaj became close to the mother of the siblings when she had been working as a housemaid for an inspector. He continued the relationship and often visited her residence.

As per the statement given by the siblings, the policeman sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions in the absence of their mother, in the past few years. The girls left their residence due to continuing sexual torture by the policeman. Their mother lodged a complaint with the Kavundampalayam police station on Friday.

The police traced the siblings on Sunday and brought them to the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central. It was found that the accused committed the offence when the 19-year-old girl was a minor.

Durairaj was arrested under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Sunday evening.

