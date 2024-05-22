ADVERTISEMENT

Special-sub inspector, friend arrested for cheating youth aspiring to become policeman of ₹25 lakh in Coimbatore

Published - May 22, 2024 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch (DCB), Coimbatore district, has arrested two persons, including a special sub-inspector (SSI), on charges of cheating a job aspirant of ₹25 lakh by promising him a police job.

The arrested has been identified as Muralidharan, 52, a special inspector attached to the Tiruppur District Police, and Jayaraj, 49, who hails from Mahalingapuram near Pollachi.

The police said that Prasanth, 23, a resident of Kilavanpudur, around 20 km from Pollachi, lodged a complaint at the office of the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police, alleging that three persons cheated him of ₹25 lakh by promising him an entry into the police force.

According to the complainant, Muralidharan, Jayaraj, and Chennai native Krishnaraj, 49, told him that they were well connected with the higher-ups in the police department and they could help him become a policeman. He approached the police after the trio failed to arrange the job or return the money.

The DCB registered a case and launched an investigation. SSI Muralidharan and Jayaraj were arrested on Tuesday. The police were on the lookout for Krishnaraj.

