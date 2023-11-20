HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special Sub-Inspector arrested under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

November 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 50-year-old Special Sub-Inspector was arrested under POCSO Act here. The accused, Sagadevan of Maniyakarankottai of Pennagaram, was arrested based on the complaint of an 18-year-old girl with the Superintendent of Police. She alleged that the man had sexually abused her on the promise of marriage three years ago when she was a minor. She got pregnant and gave birth to a baby. According to the sources, the complaint was forwarded to All Women Police station, where an FIR was filed against the SSI. The man, who was absconding, surrendered and was remanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.