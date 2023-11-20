Special Sub-Inspector arrested under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

A 50-year-old Special Sub-Inspector was arrested under POCSO Act here. The accused, Sagadevan of Maniyakarankottai of Pennagaram, was arrested based on the complaint of an 18-year-old girl with the Superintendent of Police. She alleged that the man had sexually abused her on the promise of marriage three years ago when she was a minor. She got pregnant and gave birth to a baby. According to the sources, the complaint was forwarded to All Women Police station, where an FIR was filed against the SSI. The man, who was absconding, surrendered and was remanded.
