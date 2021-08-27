CoimbatoreERODE 27 August 2021 23:22 IST
Special stamp on Bhavani Jamakkalam released
The Department of Posts has released a stamp on Bhavani Jamakkalam that had received Geographical Indication (GI) in 2005-06.
A release from Stefan Simon Tobias, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said the department had been releasing stamps and special covers on GI products of the State. At a function held in Chennai on Thursday, a stamp on Bhavani Jamakkalam was released. The carpet was traditionally woven by the Jangamar community in and around Bhavani areas, the release added.
