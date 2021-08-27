Coimbatore

Special stamp on Bhavani Jamakkalam released

Staff Reporter ERODE 27 August 2021 23:22 IST
Updated: 27 August 2021 23:22 IST

The Department of Posts has released a stamp on Bhavani Jamakkalam that had received Geographical Indication (GI) in 2005-06.

A release from Stefan Simon Tobias, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said the department had been releasing stamps and special covers on GI products of the State. At a function held in Chennai on Thursday, a stamp on Bhavani Jamakkalam was released. The carpet was traditionally woven by the Jangamar community in and around Bhavani areas, the release added.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...