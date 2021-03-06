Special squads formed

Coimbatore

06 March 2021 23:58 IST

The Office of the Chief Commissioner of GST and Central Tax, Coimbatore, has formed five flying squads and one static surveillance team to monitor movement of banned or illegal goods that violate the moral code of conduct.

According to a press release, the squads will monitor movement of illegal goods in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts in view of Assembly elections. Those who want to share information about transport of such goods can call up Assistant Commissioner Santhosh Kumar on 9447603774.

