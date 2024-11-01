ADVERTISEMENT

Special SI killed in accident in Coimbatore

Published - November 01, 2024 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnaveni (51) working as Special Sub-Inspector was killed in an accident near Kottur near Pollachi on Thursday.

The SSI was on her way to Kottur from Angalkurichi on her two-wheeler when Sivakumar, who was riding a two-wheeler, collided with her vehicle. she was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Sivakumar is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Krishnaveni and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US