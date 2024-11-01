GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special SI killed in accident in Coimbatore

Published - November 01, 2024 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnaveni (51) working as Special Sub-Inspector was killed in an accident near Kottur near Pollachi on Thursday.

The SSI was on her way to Kottur from Angalkurichi on her two-wheeler when Sivakumar, who was riding a two-wheeler, collided with her vehicle. she was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Sivakumar is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Krishnaveni and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family members.

