Special SI killed in accident in Coimbatore

Krishnaveni (51) working as Special Sub-Inspector was killed in an accident near Kottur near Pollachi on Thursday.

The SSI was on her way to Kottur from Angalkurichi on her two-wheeler when Sivakumar, who was riding a two-wheeler, collided with her vehicle. she was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Sivakumar is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Krishnaveni and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family members.