Special seminar to be held by ‘Journalist-Artist’ committee in Coimbatore on November 20

November 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As part of centenary birth anniversary celebration of ‘Mutthamizh Arignar’ M. Karunanidhi, a special seminar by the ‘Journalist-Artist’ committee is set to take place at Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore on November 20 at 3 p.m.

Poet and song-writer Vairamuthu will be the chief guest. N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, and renowned Tamil author Kavitasan will participate.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Tamil Development, Information & Publicity M. P. Saminathan, Minister for Minorities Welfare, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees, and Wakf Board of Tamil Nadu K.S. Masthan, and Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj will also take part.

