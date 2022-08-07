Special sales for Handloom Day in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts celebrated Handloom Day on Sunday with special sales and by disbursing MUDRA loans to weavers.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the sales at Loom World in the city. As many as 63 weaver societies participated in the sales. Assistant Director (Handlooms), Coimbatore circle, S. Sivakumar, said the special sales, with 20% discount on handloom products, would go on for a month. Total sales worth ₹5 lakh was expected on Sunday. A health camp was organised for the weavers on Friday at Sirumugai and on Sunday, the Collector distributed MUDRA loans of ₹50,000 each to 15 weavers.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management also organised an exhibition-cum-sale as part of the National Handloom Day events. The three-day expo till August 8 on its campus has display of handloom and handicraft products, including saris, kurtis, fashion accessories, curtains and dhotis.

In Tiruppur district, Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated a two-day exhibition-cum-sale of handloom products at the Collectorate on Sunday. About 30 weaver societies had displayed hand woven products, including bedsheets, towels and saris. Assistant Director (Handlooms), Tiruppur, K. Vetrivel said seven weavers received MUDRA loan of ₹50,000 each. The special sales, with 20 % discount, would be held on Monday too and the main aim was to create awareness among the public on the different kinds of handloom products. A similar exhibition would be held in colleges too, he said.