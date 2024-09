District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated special sales for Deepavali at the Co-optex outlets on Wednesday. According to a press release, the five Co-optex outlets in Coimbatore will sell handloom products at 30% discount till late January. The Co-optex is looking at ₹5.15 crore in sales for Deepavali alone. Silk handloom products from Kanchipuram, Salem, Coimbatore, and Arani.

