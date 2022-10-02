Special sale of Khadi products begins in Salem, Namakkal

District Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sale of Khadi and Village Industries products at the Khadi Kraft showroom near Thiruvalluvar statue on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi here on Sunday.

The Collector unveiled the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and paid floral tributes.

He said that a sales target of ₹1 crore was fixed for this Deepavali festival in Salem district. Last year, ₹85 lakh sales was achieved.

A 30% discount is being given to silk saris, polyester, and other Khadi products. For Khadi items, GST exemption is given. In all panchayat union offices in the district, temporary Khadi sale centres have been started. Loan facility is given to government officials, teachers and workers in local bodies and they shall repay in 10 equal instalments, Mr. Karmegam said.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and officials participated.

In Namakkal district, Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the special discount sale at the Khadi Kraft showroom.

The Collector said that a sales target of ₹1.29 crore was fixed for the Deepavali festival. Later, the Collector garlanded Mahatma Gandhi statue at Namakkal Municipal Park.