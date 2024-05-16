ADVERTISEMENT

Special review meeting on learning outcomes held

Published - May 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu presiding over a review meeting with government school heads on improving students’ learning outcomes in Krishnagiri on Thursday, 16 May 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In the wake of board exam results, District Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a special review meeting of government and aided school heads on Thursday.

The Collector, recognising the increase in the pass percentages of SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two results, lauded the schools for their performance. She also emphasised the importance of learning outcomes for students and the crucial role of teachers in facilitating and enabling those outcomes.

The school heads were urged to support students who had failed the current board exams by holding special classes to help them clear the exams. They were also asked to identify children who had dropped out of school, visit them at their homes, and encourage them to return to school.

Furthermore, Ms. Sarayu stressed the need to identify all children of school-going age and ensure they are enrolled in the upcoming academic year.

