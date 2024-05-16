GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Special review meeting on learning outcomes held

Published - May 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. M. Sarayu presiding over a review meeting with government school heads on improving students’ learning outcomes in Krishnagiri on Thursday, 16 May 2024.

Collector K. M. Sarayu presiding over a review meeting with government school heads on improving students’ learning outcomes in Krishnagiri on Thursday, 16 May 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In the wake of board exam results, District Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a special review meeting of government and aided school heads on Thursday.

The Collector, recognising the increase in the pass percentages of SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two results, lauded the schools for their performance. She also emphasised the importance of learning outcomes for students and the crucial role of teachers in facilitating and enabling those outcomes.

The school heads were urged to support students who had failed the current board exams by holding special classes to help them clear the exams. They were also asked to identify children who had dropped out of school, visit them at their homes, and encourage them to return to school.

Furthermore, Ms. Sarayu stressed the need to identify all children of school-going age and ensure they are enrolled in the upcoming academic year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.