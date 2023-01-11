Special registration camps for recovery of shortfall in stamp duty in Krishnagiri

January 11, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Registration Department will conduct special registration camps at all its 12 sub-registrar offices for revenue recovery on under valued stamp duty and release of documents.

According to the district administration, under Sections 47 – (A) (1) and 47 (A) (3) of Indian Registration Act, 1899 and also under the Revenue Recovery Act, 1890, special arbitration proceedings for revenue recovery by collection of unpaid stamp duties is under way.

Public, whose records are frozen for outstanding stamp duties may contact the special deputy Collector( Stamps) at Salem Collectorate and the special tahsildar (Stamps) in Krishnagiri Collectorate regarding the arbitration proceedings. The amicable solution entails payment of stamp duty shortfall along with the interest, following which the documents shall be released. Public have been urged to contact the aforementioned officials to resolve shortfall in stamp duty issues. The process is open up to March, 31.