Special pujas mark New Year celebrations in Erode

January 01, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of people gathered in front of the C.S.I Brough Memorial Church at Panneerselvam Park Junction in Erode to welcome 2024. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Thousands of people gathered on roads here on Sunday night to welcome the New Year.

People in large numbers gathered in front of the CSI Brough Memorial Church at the Panneerselvam Park Junction from 10 p.m. and danced to popular tunes. As the clock struck 12 in the church, people shouted ‘Happy New Year’. Special pujas were performed in temples and devotees in large numbers waited in queue and offered prayers. Also, special prayers were held in churches before midnight and in the early morning to welcome 2024.

Police erected barricades on the roads at Kalaimadu Silai, GH Roundabout, Swastik Corner and on Perundurai Road to regulate vehicles during and after the celebrations. On Monday, visitors took bath at the Kodiveri anicut and also visited the park at Bhavanisagar dam..

