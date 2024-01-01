GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special pujas mark New Year celebrations in Erode

January 01, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of people gathered in front of the C.S.I Brough Memorial Church at Panneerselvam Park Junction in Erode to welcome 2024.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the C.S.I Brough Memorial Church at Panneerselvam Park Junction in Erode to welcome 2024. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Thousands of people gathered on roads here on Sunday night to welcome the New Year.

People in large numbers gathered in front of the CSI Brough Memorial Church at the Panneerselvam Park Junction from 10 p.m. and danced to popular tunes. As the clock struck 12 in the church, people shouted ‘Happy New Year’. Special pujas were performed in temples and devotees in large numbers waited in queue and offered prayers. Also, special prayers were held in churches before midnight and in the early morning to welcome 2024.

Police erected barricades on the roads at Kalaimadu Silai, GH Roundabout, Swastik Corner and on Perundurai Road to regulate vehicles during and after the celebrations. On Monday, visitors took bath at the Kodiveri anicut and also visited the park at Bhavanisagar dam..

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.