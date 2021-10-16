Special pujas held for Vijayadasami

Salem

16 October 2021 00:16 IST

State govt. lifts curbs on weekend worship

Vijayadasami was celebrated with religious fervour at various temples here and the children were initiated into the world of learning at a few temples here on Friday. With the State Government lifting curbs on weekend worship, devotees were allowed to offer prayers inside the temples.

Vidhyarambam ceremony was arranged at the Ayyappa temple in Kuranguchavadi, Salem Town Ayyappa temple and Guruvayoorappan temple on Military Road. Special pujas were held at Kottai Mariamman temple, Rajaganapathy temple and other important temples in the district.

According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials, all temples were told to strictly follow physical distancing. Sanitisers and soaps were made available outside temples to ensure hand sanitation. Priests and devotees were told to wear masks without fail. Devotees were advised to not sit or spend long time on the temple premises. Annadhanam was also held at temples.

Advertising

Advertising