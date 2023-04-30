HamberMenu
Special public prosecutor dies in fire in her residence in Coimbatore

April 30, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 Renuka Devi (70), who had been working as the special public prosecutor for the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai zonal unit, was found charred to death at her residence here on Sunday.

 The police said that she was residing alone at Nandagopal Layout, Third Street, near V.K.K. Menon Road in the city.

According to the police, Devi shouted for help after a fire broke out in her house around 4.30 a.m., reportedly after the compressor of the refrigerator exploded.

After being alerted by the neighbours, the fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot. They managed to get inside the house and found Devi dead.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Kattoor police are investigating.

