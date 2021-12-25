Special prayers mark Christmas celebrations in Erode, Salem

People offer prayers at the crib put up at St. Mary’s Church in Erode on Saturday.

ERODE

25 December 2021 18:12 IST

Religious fervour and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations here as people attended carols, masses and special prayers in churches adhering to the COVID-19 norms on Friday midnight and Saturday morning.

Special masses were conducted at CSI Brough Memorial Church at the Panneerselvam Junction. Also, masses were conducted on Saturday morning in churches across the district. People celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ by exchanging cakes and sweets. Churches, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, bakeries, shops and establishments were decorated with lights.

Advertising

Advertising

People were wearing masks and hand sanitisers were given to them before entering churches.

In Salem, Christmas trees and cribs were seen at churches and establishments as mass prayers began just before the midnight on Friday and continued on Saturday morning. Stars, lights and candles lit up the churches as the festive spirit continued not only among Christians, but also among the common public.