Special portal to monitor action taken on petitions in Krishnagiri

District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy disbursed benefits under the Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhal Amaichar programme here.

The perusal and follow up action on the petitions received under the programme has been entrusted with a special officer. The petitions are categorised into three categories -- public infrastructure (roads and bridges), public property and utilities (schools and hospitals) and private petitions -- and sent to the respective departments for action.

According to the administration, a separate portal has been created to monitor and review the action taken on the petitions pending before the respective sections.

Further, individual petitions will be redressed at the earliest, and in cases where the demand cannot be redressed, the petitioner will be shown an alternative to the demand, according to the administration.

In Krishnagiri, a total of 9,293 petitions were received, of which 603 petitions were accepted, 7,688 petitions were pending and 1,002 petitions were sent back to the departments for a re-look, the administration said.

Earlier, Dr.Bhanu Reddy disbursed welfare schemes to the tune of ₹ 5.68 crore to 363 beneficiaries.