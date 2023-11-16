Special police teams nab gang of eight within hours of robberies in Coimbatore city

November 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Special teams of Coimbatore City Police on Thursday arrested a gang of eight persons, including two minors, within hours after they had indulged in three back-to-back robberies in Peelamedu, Sulur and Singanallur limits since Wednesday night.

The accused, Vinu, Yuvaraj, Somasundaramn, Mani, Siva and Daya, and the two minors, were found to have toed a similar pattern to commit the crimes by the five teams constituted specifically to nab them.

According to a complaint lodged by Bhaskar (24) of Athikuttai Pirivu with the Peelamedu police, he was roughed up, attacked with logs, and relieved of one-sovereign gold jewellery, a silver ring, ₹5,000 in cash, and his mobile phone by a gang at a desolate graveyard area at Chinniampalayam after one among them had hitched a ride on his two-wheeler from a juice shop to trick him towards the spot of crime.

The accused had then proceeded to Sulur limits and had waylaid call taxi driver Prasanth by brandishing knives and snatched ₹5,000 and a mobile phone from him. A case was registered by the Sulur police to this effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang had further moved to Muthukaundan Pudur Road during the early hours of Thursday and had confronted Akil (25) and snatched his two-wheeler after attacking him. Akil had stated in his complaint that he was admitted to the hospital by family members for treatment of injuries inflicted by the gang. The Singanallur police had registered a case.

Sensing a pattern in the crimes, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan constituted five teams led by officers in the ranks of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Investigations are under way to determine their criminal antecedents, police sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.