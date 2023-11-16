HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special police teams nab gang of eight within hours of robberies in Coimbatore city

November 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams of Coimbatore City Police on Thursday arrested a gang of eight persons, including two minors, within hours after they had indulged in three back-to-back robberies in Peelamedu, Sulur and Singanallur limits since Wednesday night.

The accused, Vinu, Yuvaraj, Somasundaramn, Mani, Siva and Daya, and the two minors, were found to have toed a similar pattern to commit the crimes by the five teams constituted specifically to nab them.

According to a complaint lodged by Bhaskar (24) of Athikuttai Pirivu with the Peelamedu police, he was roughed up, attacked with logs, and relieved of one-sovereign gold jewellery, a silver ring, ₹5,000 in cash, and his mobile phone by a gang at a desolate graveyard area at Chinniampalayam after one among them had hitched a ride on his two-wheeler from a juice shop to trick him towards the spot of crime.

The accused had then proceeded to Sulur limits and had waylaid call taxi driver Prasanth by brandishing knives and snatched ₹5,000 and a mobile phone from him. A case was registered by the Sulur police to this effect.

The gang had further moved to Muthukaundan Pudur Road during the early hours of Thursday and had confronted Akil (25) and snatched his two-wheeler after attacking him. Akil had stated in his complaint that he was admitted to the hospital by family members for treatment of injuries inflicted by the gang. The Singanallur police had registered a case.

Sensing a pattern in the crimes, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan constituted five teams led by officers in the ranks of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Investigations are under way to determine their criminal antecedents, police sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.