Special police team from Tirunelveli opens fire on a gang in Perundurai

January 05, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - ERODE

A Sub-Inspector of Police from Tirunelveli district had opened fire on a five-member gang in self-defence when they reportedly attempted to attack him with a sickle at Perundurai here on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Police said the incident took place between 1.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, when a seven-member police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police Andro, surrounded a house at Kullampalayam, and asked the gang, that was involved in a murder case at Kalakad in Tirunelveli, to surrender. A. Siva alias Sivasubbu, 25, along with four others reportedly attempted to attack the SI who opened one round of fire using his service pistol on the gang. However, no one was injured and the gang fled the house.

Police sources said based on a tip-off, the special team arrived from Tirunelveli and attempted to nab the accused in the hideout at the house. Only a few houses were located in the area and the police are holding inquiry with the house owner and neighbours.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told The Hindu that the district police was not informed of the operation and the incident came to light on Thursday night when the SI lodged a complaint with the Perundurai police about the incident. Further inquiry is on, he added.

Efforts are on to trace the gang. Police sources said 16 cases, including cases for murders and theft, were pending against the key accused Sivasubbu in various police stations.