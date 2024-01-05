GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special police team from Tirunelveli opens fire on a gang in Perundurai

Police sources said based on a tip-off, the special team arrived from Tirunelveli and attempted to nab the murder accused in the hideout at the house.

January 05, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A Sub-Inspector of Police from Tirunelveli district had opened fire on a five-member gang in self-defence when they reportedly attempted to attack him with a sickle at Perundurai here on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Police said the incident took place between 1.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, when a seven-member police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police Andro, surrounded a house at Kullampalayam, and asked the gang, that was involved in a murder case at Kalakad in Tirunelveli, to surrender. A. Siva alias Sivasubbu, 25, along with four others reportedly attempted to attack the SI who opened one round of fire using his service pistol on the gang. However, no one was injured and the gang fled the house.

Police sources said based on a tip-off, the special team arrived from Tirunelveli and attempted to nab the accused in the hideout at the house. Only a few houses were located in the area and the police are holding inquiry with the house owner and neighbours.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told The Hindu that the district police was not informed of the operation and the incident came to light on Thursday night when the SI lodged a complaint with the Perundurai police about the incident. Further inquiry is on, he added.

Efforts are on to trace the gang. Police sources said 16 cases, including cases for murders and theft, were pending against the key accused Sivasubbu in various police stations.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / crime, law and justice / Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.