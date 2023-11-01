HamberMenu
Special police team from Erode leaves for Andhra Pradesh to nab hoax bomb caller

November 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member special police team left for Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday to nab the unidentified person who made a hoax bomb threat to Erode Railway Junction.

The police control room in Chennai received a call on Tuesday and the caller reportedly threatened that bombs have been planted at the Erode Railway Junction. The district police were alerted. The Railway Protection Force personnel, along with the district police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, carried out a thorough check on the junction premises. Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. The platforms, and parcel office were checked for an hour. But nothing was found and the message turned out to be a hoax. The tower location of the caller was traced to Andhra Pradesh.

A team led by Sub-Inspector of Police of the Government Railway Police left for Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday to nab the person who made the call.

Erode

