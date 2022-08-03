‘Special’ parking fee at temple in Perur comes as a shock for visitors

August 03, 2022 19:31 IST

Collection of special parking charges without proper receipt for Aadi Perukku at the Perur temple has come as a shock for devotees.

Sources said that ₹30 was charged as special parking tariff for the auspicious event by the town panchayat for vehicle parking outside the temple premises.

The parking tickets had the seal and signature of the designated authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

V. Mahendran, an employee of the temple said, “on other days, the temple charges for parking. Police did not allow vehicle parking within the premises for Aadi Perukku. So, all the visitors left their vehicles outside and the temple did not levy any fee for this.”

HR&CE sources said that the department was not involved in this and that they will look into the issue. Repeated attempts to contact Perur Tahsildar Indhumathi went in vain.