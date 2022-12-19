Special panels formed to study wild boar attacks across T.N. will submit report soon, says DFO

December 19, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With calls from the farmers to control the wild boar population growing louder, the special committees constituted by the Tamil Government to study the depredation caused, suggest solutions and justify the need to hunt the animals across the State are expected to submit their reports soon.

A notice issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy on December 7, reads, “...Special Committees... are formed for studying the depredation caused by the wild pigs in the State of Tamil Nadu. The team will evaluate the division-wise damages caused by wild pigs and submit a detailed/comprehensive report on or before December 14. The committee will be coordinated by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL) V. Naganathan.”

As per the notice, the panel will scrutinise the petitions submitted by the farmers to the District Administration and Forest Department, identify affected locations in 10 different reserve forests areas, identify the reasons for depredation, and suggest solutions to stop wild boars from entering farmlands and habitats, and justify the need for hunting if there are no other effective control measures possible.

B. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Professor at the Udhagamandalam Government Arts College, and K. Kalidasan, president of OSAI, an NGO, are the committee members for the Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Pollachi Divisions.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the team has been engaging with Forest Range Officers, studying the locations and have held meetings regarding this. They will soon submit the report, he added.

Similarly, two-member panels have been formed for divisions such as Dindigul and Kodaikanal, Dharmapuri and Hosur, Erode and Sathyamangalam, Salem, and Ambasamudram, according to the government report.