Special package buses to Yercaud for summer festival

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced 40 special package buses for five days from May 22 for the Yercaud Summer Festival and Flower Show.

The 47th Summer Festival and Flower Show in Yercaud will be held from May 22 to May 26. The Salem district administration is co-ordinating with the departments concerned to organise the festival. Painting of the walls in hairpin bends and road widening works on Yercaud Ghat Road are in full swing. Similarly, the Horticulture Department workers are making floral arrangements for the festival and also arranging thousands of flower pots at Anna Park, where the flower show is going to be held.

On Sunday, tourists thronged Yercaud from not within Tamil Nadu but also from other States too. The TNSTC has announced 40 special package buses for the Festival from May 22 to 26.

The TNSTC officials said the 40 buses would be operated along with the 12 regular service buses. In the special package buses, the ticket fare is fixed at ₹300. The special buses would start from Salem New Bus Stand at 8.30 a.m. and cover important tourist spots such as Karadiyur View Point, Shervaroyan Temple, Manjakuttai View Point, Pakoda Point, Ladies Seat, Gents Seat, Rose Garden, Yercaud Lake, Anna Park, Deer Park, and Botanical Garden and return to Salem at 7 p.m. Bookings for the special buses were open on the TNSTC website, the officials added.

